City of Yakima extends COVID-19 emergency proclamation for the eighth time
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima City Council voted to extend an emergency proclamation once again due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.
The virus has sickened upwards of 13,000 Yakima County residents and the death toll reached 247 as of Monday.
During Monday night’s meeting, the council extended the proclamation through at least Tuesday, December 1st.
It was first put in place in March and has been renewed every month since then.
“The declaration enables the City to potentially be eligible for state and federal assistance needed to meet costs associated with the COVID-19 emergency and to make purchases necessary to respond to the emergency without usual procurement procedures,” said John Fannin in a news release.
Yakima County is in modified Phase 2 of the state’s 4-phase Safe Start recovery plan. The city says following precautions, like wearing a mask and social distancing, are important steps towards reducing the County’s rate of cases and opening up more businesses.
Yakima City Hall is still closed to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
- People for People Meals on Wheels distribute 7 days worth of meals for seniors every Monday from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. Call 426-2601 to sign up and for details. Meals are distributed drive-thru style.
- The Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of Washington Food Bank, 1419 Hathaway Street, offers a drive-thru food bank from 9 to 11:30 am each Tuesday and Thursday.
- Yakima Seventh-day Adventist Food Bank, 507 N. 35th Ave. 9:30-11:30 am every Tuesday.
- Sunrise Outreach Center Yakima Food Bank, 221 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 10 am to noon every Thursday.
- Salvation Army of Yakima Food Bank, 9 S. 6th St. 2-4 p.m. Monday-Friday with seniors-only hour 1-2 pm.
- Henry Beauchamp Community Center food bank, 1211 S. 7th St.: 12:30 pm until food runs out every Monday.
- Yakima County Veterans Services food pantry, 128 N. 2nd St., Room 103: 8 am to 4 pm Monday-Friday, veterans only.
- Yakima Rotary Food Bank, 703 Central Ave. 8:30 am to noon every Friday.