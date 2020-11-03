City of Yakima extends COVID-19 emergency proclamation for the eighth time

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima City Council voted to extend an emergency proclamation once again due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.

The virus has sickened upwards of 13,000 Yakima County residents and the death toll reached 247 as of Monday.

During Monday night’s meeting, the council extended the proclamation through at least Tuesday, December 1st.

It was first put in place in March and has been renewed every month since then.

“The declaration enables the City to potentially be eligible for state and federal assistance needed to meet costs associated with the COVID-19 emergency and to make purchases necessary to respond to the emergency without usual procurement procedures,” said John Fannin in a news release.

Yakima County is in modified Phase 2 of the state’s 4-phase Safe Start recovery plan. The city says following precautions, like wearing a mask and social distancing, are important steps towards reducing the County’s rate of cases and opening up more businesses.

Yakima City Hall is still closed to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

