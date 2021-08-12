City of Yakima offers walking tours Thursday to get feedback on pedestrian access

Tours to promote 'open, candid conversations about walking in Yakima'

by Emily Goodell

Credit: Emily Goodell. KAPP-KVEW

YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima is holding two free walking tours Thursday to get public input on how to make the city more pedestrian-friendly.

During the tours, City of Yakima Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee members will talk with participants about walking in Yakima and incorporate information from those conversations into the Pedestrian Master Plan, the city’s blueprint for making pedestrians lives safer and more comfortable.

“We want to know the community’s thoughts on pedestrian access throughout the City, from things that are working well, to areas that need improvement,”Associate Planner Trevor Martin said in a news release.

The first tour will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting at the Capitol Theatre and looping around Downtown Yakima. The second tour will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. staerting at the Yakima Valley Museum and looping around the Barge Chestnut neighborhood.

“I’m hoping during the walking tours we can have some open, candid conversations about walking in Yakima,” Martin said.

Both tours are open to the public and no RSVP is required. Anyone wanting more information can contact Martin at 509-575-6162 or trevor.martin@yakimawa.gov.

In addition to the walking tours, the city also has an online Pedestrian Master Plan survey where people can offer their comments, requests and recommendations for improving pedestrian access in Yakima. The deadline to fill out the survey is Aug. 23.

The survey is available in English here and in Spanish here.

