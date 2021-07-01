City of Yakima parks re-launches outdoor concerts and movies for summer

Image credit: Yakima Parks and Recreation

YAKIMA, Wash. — After COVID-19 restrictions forced the City of Yakima to withhold summer events, three different series of movies and concerts at City parks will return this July.

According to an announcement by the City of Yakima, three series are being launched: The Summer Sunset Concert Series at Franklin Park, Viva La Musica, and The Outdoor Summer Cinema Serie. Yakima Parks & Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson is looking forward to welcoming the community back to parks for public events again this summer.

“The idea is to encourage families to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the free concerts and films outdoors,” Wilkinson said. “The community is invited to relax and listen to great music or watch family films in a beautiful park.”

The Summer Sunset Concert Series will be held exclusively at Franklin Park (2101 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98902) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Fridays. The schedule and performers are as follows:

July 9: DieBruder (classic rock)

July 16: Star Anna (alt-country)

July 23 : Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys (acoustic, alternative rock, pop, folk, R&B blend)

Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys (acoustic, alternative rock, pop, folk, R&B blend) July 30 : Talbott Brothers (folk rock)

Talbott Brothers (folk rock) Aug. 6 : Bodies on the Beach (indie rock)

Bodies on the Beach (indie rock) Aug. 13 : Massy Ferguson (Americana)

Viva La Musica will begin on Sunday, July 11 at Miller Park (513 N 3rd St, Yakima, WA 98901) for three consecutive Sundays before moving to Martin Luther King Jr. Park (S 8th St, Yakima, WA 98901) for the following three weeks. The schedule and performers are as follows:

July 11: Cruzados Musical

July 18 : Los de Alla

Los de Alla July 25 : Destinados

Destinados Aug. 1 : Los Nuevos Sierreños

Los Nuevos Sierreños Aug. 8 : Banda Reyna de Sur

Banda Reyna de Sur Aug.15 : Los Nuevos Principes de al Banda

The concert series will conclude on Sunday, September 12 at Miller Park. From 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., three bands will perform: Mariachi Barajas, Rafaga de Tierra Caliente and Mariachi Barajas.

Meanwhile, the Outdoor Summer Cinema Series will return to Chesterley Park (40th Ave and River Road, Yakima, WA 98902) for six weeks this summer. Movies will begin at sunset (around 8:30 p.m.) on Sunday nights. The schedule and films are as follows:

July 11 : Matilda

Matilda July 18 : Coco

Coco July 25 : Dolittle

Dolittle Aug. 1 : Playing with Fire

Playing with Fire Aug. 8 : Avengers Endgame

Avengers Endgame Aug. 16 : Frozen

Brace yourself for a summer full of fun and excitement with pandemic-related restrictions lifted across Washington state!

