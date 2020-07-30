City of Yakima seeks public input on housing options

YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima is asking for residents’ help in determining the city’s housing needs in the near future through an online survey.

City officials are in the process of developing a housing action plan, a blueprint for planning, development and construction of housing projects the community needs in the next few years.

“One of the key elements to the plan development is getting input from the community and finding out what opinions and what perspectives people who live in Yakima have about the mix of housing,” city spokesperson Randy Beehler said.

Officials are asking residents to complete the survey online and let them know their opinions on the city’s current housing options and what they think is needed in the future. The survey is available in English and in Spanish.

The city received a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce to develop the housing action plan, which will focus on providing:

More housing types and opportunities within existing neighborhoods

Additional home ownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income families

New housing solutions for seniors and elderly residents

More temporary and permanent supportive housing for those struggling with homelessness

The results of the survey will help the city develop the housing action plan throughout 2020 and early 2021.

