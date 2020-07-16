City of Yakima still has $480,000 to distribute to struggling small businesses

Monica Petruzzelli

The City of Yakima has dedicated $480,000 to help small businesses.

The money is available for low or moderate-income business owners that employ five or fewer people – and they say the smaller the business, the more priority is given.

“This grant program will help those business owners that may have been left out of other financial assistance programs. The smaller the business, the more priority it is given. The lower the business owner’s income, the more priority their application is given,” city staff wrote in a press release.

The money comes from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), a Federal program.

Eligible businesses can get up to $10,000. To apply, click here. The application deadline is Friday, July 31.

Applicants will know by Friday, August 7, if they have been approved.

If a business owner has questions or needs help completing the application, they can make an appointment to meet Yakima County Development Association staff for assistance by calling 575-1140.

