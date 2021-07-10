City-Wide Overlay Project begins, expected to be completed in late August

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 2021 City-Wide Overlay Project has begun, according to officials with the City of Kennewick.

The project includes “the removal and replacement of a significant number of pedestrian ramps at street intersections,” according to a news release.

This will require multiple lane closures during the week between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The planning and paving phase will take place in late July between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The contractor will be removing and replacing the existing pavement surface on the following streets:

W. 27th Ave – S. Ely St. to US-395

W. 27th Ave – US-395 to Roundabout at Southridge Blvd.

Southridge Blvd. – Roundabout at W. 27th Ave to Hildebrand Blvd.

Hildebrand Blvd. – Southridge Blvd. to S. Dawes St.

Officials are asking that drivers “exercise caution and patience and that pedestrians follow the posted detours” for the safety of the project workers.

