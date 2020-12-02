City workers in New Mexico continue annual tradition with ‘tumbleweed snowman’

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: KOAT/CNN

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Every winter, city workers in New Mexico get together to build their version of a snowman.

According to KOAT Action News, they gather tumbleweeds and spray paint them white, before creating a 14-foot-tall snowman that they place at the edge of I-40. This year, it even donned a mask.

The city has been doing it for 25 years every Tuesday after Thanksgiving – aptly named Tumbleweed Tuesday.