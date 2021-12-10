Classic 1930s Ford totaled, driver injured off the Cable Bridge in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The driver of a classic car was injured after the responsible individual failed to yield the right of way and slammed into the antique vehicle near the Cable Bridge.
According to a social media alert from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, another Washington State Trooper responded to the intersection of S.R. 397 and Columbia Drive in Kennewick for reports of a two-car injury collision.
The Trooper arrived at the scene of the crash—which is located at the first intersection off of the Ed Hendler Bridge (AKA the Cable Bridge)—in the middle of the day on Friday.
Authorities say that the responsible driver merged in front of the 1930 Ford Coupe on the roadway, causing them to collide. Medical personnel evaluated the victim at the scene and they were transported to a nearby hospital for further care.
More details are likely to be revealed on Friday evening, though there is no current indication that the responsible driver was hurt.
However, they are likely to face charges related to failure to yield the right of way, which may result in pending fines from WA state transportation authorities.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be posted if further details are revealed.
