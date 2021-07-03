Cle Elum fireworks show cancelled due to safety, heat concerns

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Craig Ruttle

CLE ELUM, Wash. — The Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Show planned for Cle Elum on the Fourth of July has been canceled due to weather and safety concerns across the region.

This announcement was made via the Cle Elum/Roslyn/South Cle Elum Police Department Facebook page. They were notified of the decision at 5:10 p.m. on July 2. The police department also included the following statement in their post:

“We would like to state that the Police Department supports this decision and believes that public safety should always be the priority.”

Firework displays throughout the region are at risk of being canceled due to high temperatures and fire danger in the region. Wildfire season has crews throughout the entire Western United States working diligently to contain the spread of fires.

