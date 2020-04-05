Cle Elum gas station selling gas for $1.35

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

Credit: Jessica Contratto

CLE ELUM, Wash. — A Cle Elum gas station has knocked down the price of regular gas.

The Warrior’s Quick Stop off of I-90 is selling gas for $1.35 a gallon. In Washington state, the average price of gas is $2.69, according to AAA.

Nationwide, the average is $1.93.

According to Gas Buddy, because crude oil prices have dropped along with the demand for gas, prices are being lowered.

