Cle Elum teen missed his merge for Lewis Street Underpass, crashed into wall

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — An 18-year-old driver from Kittitas County was injured in a car crash after missing the merge left into the Lewis Street Underpass and colliding with a concrete wall.

According to a Facebook post from the Pasco Police, this accident occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24. The 18-year-old from Cle Elum traveled westbound on Lewis St through Oregon St in his flatbed truck. He missed his merge into the Lewis Street Underpass and traveled roughly two blocks down an access road which was mostly gravel.

Pasco Police say that the teen “heavily struck” a concrete wall at the top of a pedestrian stairwell, ” high-centering on it.” Photos show that the vehicle was angled upward on the concrete wall with its back wheels on the gravel road and its front wheels positioned up.

Authorities say the teen driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene of the crash before he was transported to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.

Local police are investigating him for driving under the influence and reckless driving, though neither of those charges is confirmed and he is not in custody for anything at this time.

In 2019, a semi-tractor did the exact same thing in the same place. For reference, an image from that accident is in the final slide above.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further information is released.

