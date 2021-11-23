Clearwater Ave. crash injures 2; search for suspect leads to Kennewick school lockdown

by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A crash Tuesday morning on a major thoroughfare in Kennewick sent two people to the hospital and set off a search for the driver believed to be responsible — a search that put a local school on lockdown.

The crash involving several cars happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of W. Clearwater Ave. and S. Sunnyvale Dr. This is in the area between W. 10th Ave. and I-82.

BREAKING: A multiple vehicle collision is blocking traffic on W Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick. One person was loaded into an ambulance and just left the scene. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/FHAPAihlIu — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) November 23, 2021

Three vehicles were involved; two people were injured and taken to a local hospital.

After KAPP-KVEW arrived on scene, patrol cars were seen leaving the area in an attempt to catch a person who may have ran from the scene of the crashes.

Deputies deployed a K9 and a drone in the efforts to apprehend the person who fled.

I just overheard from police that one person may have ran from the scene of this collision. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is using a K9 in the area. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/tiFGQH7HWU — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) November 23, 2021

Several police cruisers have left the scene of the crash and headed towards Steptoe St. in Kennewick. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/L2pzr8uw25 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) November 23, 2021

It appears the person ran toward Steptoe St. Deputies were seen controlling a drone from a parking lot on the corner of W. Clearwater Ave. and Steptoe St.

I’m at the Kadlec Clinic near W Clearwater Ave. and Steptoe St. where the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is using a drone to try and locate the suspect responsible for the collision. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/jTmYx4IMJ4 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) November 23, 2021

Local parents got a text message stating nearby Amon Creek Elementary was placed on lockdown as authorities searched for the driver who ran. Kennewick police confirmed that information with KAPP-KVEW.

This is a developing story. Stay with YakTriNews.com and check KAPP-KVEW’s social media accounts for updates.

