Clearwater Avenue reduced to 1 eastbound lane after car hits fire hydrant

by Margo Cady

The eastbound lanes of West Clearwater Avenue were reduced to one lane after a large amount of water was released onto the roadway Saturday. Image by KAPP KVEW Local News. The eastbound lanes of West Clearwater Avenue were reduced to one lane after a large amount of water was released onto the roadway Saturday. Image by KAPP KVEW Local News.

Water covers a driveway and grass off of West Clearwater Ave in Kennewick. Image by KAPP KVEW Local News. Water covers a driveway and grass off of West Clearwater Ave in Kennewick. Image by KAPP KVEW Local News.

Water stands in the parking lot of O'Reilly Auto Parts on Clearwater Ave. Image by KAPP KVEW Local News. Water stands in the parking lot of O'Reilly Auto Parts on Clearwater Ave. Image by KAPP KVEW Local News.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The eastbound lanes of West Clearwater Avenue were reduced to one lane after a large amount of water was released onto the roadway Saturday.

Kennewick Police Department (KPD) said they were originally dispatched to a hit and run report on Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers quickly determined the initial report to be inaccurate.

Instead, officers found a single car that had struck a fire hydrant. The result was water present on a significant amount of the roadway near West Clearwater Avenue and South Van Buren Street.

KPD said the City of Kennewick and the Kennewick Fire Department were on scene to determine the structural integrity of the roadway.

When the water hit the roadway, it also brought a large amount of debris. The eastbound lanes of West Clearwater Avenue will be reduced to a single lane until the debris can be cleared from the roadway, which may take more than an hour.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information become available.

READ MORE FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.