Close to 100 degrees Tuesday! -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Enjoy the comfortable temperatures this morning in the 50’s and 60’s. We will be heating up quickly with temperatures near 90 degrees at lunchtime and into the upper 90’s, close to 100 degrees by afternoon. Make sure to stay hydrated and don’t forget about your pets in this heat!

A weak system will move through the PNW on Wednesday with a few more clouds locally and winds will be a bit breezy. Look for winds 15 to 25 MPH. Afternoon highs a little cooler, but still hot in the low 90’s. Back to sunshine and hot temperatures by the end of the week. We will see highs in the low 90’s Thursday and upper 90’s Friday. Our next shower chance could arrive Sunday and Monday of next week with much cooler temperatures in the 70’s.