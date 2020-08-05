Close to 100 degrees Wednesday -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

It’s a quiet and comfortable start out the door with temperatures in the 60’s. But, heating up quickly today into the upper 90’s, close to 100 degrees. Most of the day will feature sunshine before a shower or thunderstorm chance increases after 6PM this evening. The best chance for a thunderstorm will be from the Tri-Cities and east into the foothills. The chance for wet weather will linger through the overnight hours.

Back to drier weather Thursday, but it will be breezy and cooler. Winds for most of the area Thursday could gust up to 30 MPH. No outdoor burning with fire danger going up. Temperatures will also be much cooler with highs back into the 80’s. It will be a very pleasant and nice day Friday with sunshine and highs in the low 80’s. Warming up a bit this weekend with plenty of sunshine. Look for highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s Saturday and Sunday.