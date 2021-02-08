Close to 8,000 vaccinations completed at Benton County mass vaccination site

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds, FB An overhead view of the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2018 at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick, Wash.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Saturday, February 6 in the mid-afternoon, the second week of operations at the Benton County Faigrounds mass vaccinated site concluded. Officials at the site reported some exemplary data at the conclusion of their first two weeks of vaccinations.

According to Evelyn Lusignan with the City of Kennewick, nearly 8,000 vaccinations have been administered at the Benton County Fairgrounds since the clinic opened to the public on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Despite heavy winds on Saturday, the site operated smoothly without issue and completed the remainder of their vaccinations for the week. No unusual reactions to the vaccine have been reported at the site up to this point in the process.

Lusignan’s press release noted that operations will continue from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Tuesday, February 9 until Friday, February 12 and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, February 13. Appointments opened on Friday afternoon for the week of February 9.

Authorities expect the same number of vaccine doses as they have anticipated in the previous two weeks: Approximately 3,900. However, the Benton County Fairgrounds staff has far exceeded expectations by creating additional doses using leftovers from previous vaccinations and with the implementation of a holding line.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccination in Phase 1A or 1B of the Washington Department of Health’s (DOH) vaccination guidelines can register on-site and wait for an opportunity to be vaccinated. Anyone who opts for the holding line must acknowledge that their vaccination isn’t guaranteed, so it’s a risk to take this route over a traditional appointment.

According to the press release, the Benton County mass vaccination site could vaccinate twice as many people on an hourly basis with more vaccine resources available. Last week, the Benton County Fairgrounds were home to the most vaccinations at a single site in Washington state.

