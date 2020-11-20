Cloud brothers now charged in five killings in White Swan

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Two brothers accused of fatally shooting five people in White Swan last year have now been charged with murder in each case and face a combined total of 25 felony charges in federal court.

James Cloud and his brother, Donovan Cloud, were arrested after authorities said they shot and killed five people June 8, 2019 at a house on Medicine Valley Road in White Swan.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors charged both brothers with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shootings of “D.O.” and “T.H.” — Dennis Overacker and Thomas Hernandez.

James Cloud faces additional charges: second-degree murder in the killing of “J.C.” (John Cagle) and first-degree murder for the fatal shootings of “M.S.” (Michelle Starnes) and “C.E.” (Catherine Eneas.)

Overall, James Cloud faces 14 felony charges in the various incidents connected to the Medicine Valley Road killings, including:

Carjacking

Brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (x2)

Kidnapping

Assault with a dangerous weapon

First-degree murder (x4)

Second-degree murder

Discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (x4)

Donovan Cloud is facing 11 felony charges overall, including:

Carjacking

Brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Kidnapping

First-degree murder (x2)

Discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (x4)

Assault with intent to commit murder (x2)

A hearing on the new charges is scheduled Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington.

Additionally, federal prosecutors have said the brothers may still be charged in connection with the deaths of two California men, Jon Cleary and Josiah Hilderbrand, who went missing around the same time as the White Swan killings.

