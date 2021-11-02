Clouds and drizzle linger today with rain chances increasing tonight east of the Cascades -Briana

Happy Tuesday! Patchy low fog rolled in for the Tuesday morning commute. It was still dense over the mountain passes of the Cascades at 9:30am Tuesday. Some of the fog will be persistent across Cle Elum and Ellensburg. Here’s a look at some of the patchy to dense fog on the Washington traffic cameras from the 5am hour Tuesday:

This afternoon will bring high clouds and a few showers. Highs will be unseasonably cool in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain chances increase tonight through the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Wednesday should be fairly quiet ahead of another round of rain chances Thursday. Drying out and warming up to the upper 50s and low 60s Friday.