Cloudy and cool start to your Thursday, warming up for the start of your weekend -Briana

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s today across the Mid-Columbia and Yakima Valley today.

by Briana Bermensolo

Happy Thursday!

Tracking a warm-up for the weekend! It’s still cool and cloudy for the majority of your day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s today. Breezy Thursday afternoon/evening. Winds calm overnight.

Chilly again Friday morning. A little warmer tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s Friday. Low 70s are possible to start off your weekend on Saturday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.