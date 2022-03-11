Cloudy skies Friday, followed by warmer temperatures Saturday and weekend mountain snow -Briana

Don't forget to set your clocks forward one hour Sunday! Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend.

by Briana Bermensolo

Mostly cloudy skies across the region this morning. A few showers have been popping up on the radar Friday morning. Overcast skies will persist Friday afternoon, but temperatures should gradually warm-up for the weekend. Upper 60s to low 70s Saturday with sunshine. The next big system to impact our region will bring to the west side of Washington and Oregon first Saturday. Mountain snow increases overnight Saturday. A slight chance of seeing a few showers in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla Sunday. Otherwise mild conditions, with highs in the low 60s. Showers will increase Monday and Tuesday. Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour Sunday! Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend.

