Cloudy start with a much cooler Wednesday ahead -Kristin

Quite a few changes out the door this morning with plenty of clouds and a few light rain showers for spots. The light rain showers are popping up along the eastern slopes of the Cascades. The clouds will gradually clear out by afternoon and evening with sunshine returning. It will be a noticeably cooler day in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Winds will continue to be a bit breezy with gusts at times 15 to 25 MPH.

Plenty of sunshine and a big warm-up on the way heading into the weekend. Look for low 80’s Thursday, upper 80’s Friday and back into the 90’s Saturday. Triple digit heat returns Sunday into Monday of next week!