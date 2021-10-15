Clover Island restorations begin in late October along with parking restrictions

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Port of Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With planned renovations to the Tri-Cities’ historic Clover Island set to begin later this month, parking restrictions are being imposed for certain portions of the island.

According to a release from the Port of Kennewick, the Willows trailhead parking lot, which is adjacent to Clover Island, will be closed starting on October 25.

That is when contractors will begin restoring the island’s shoreline along with other updates to the area’s viewpoints, lighting, benches, landscaping, and interpretive panels.

Additionally, the Lighthouse Plaza gravel lot will be made unavailable for parking while the project commences. Signs will be placed in applicable areas to inform community members of where they can and cannot park.

The Port of Kennewick anticipates that these renovations will be completed by Spring of 2022. In the meanwhile, most other parking lot areas across Clover Island will remain open for people hoping to visit the bars, restaurants, and scenic views of Kennewick’s iconic island.

In July, the Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $4 million contract to restore aquatic and riparian habitats along Clover Island.

Funding is being pooled between the Corp of Engineers, the Port of Kennewick, the City of Kennewick, Benton County, and state funding to complete this project.

