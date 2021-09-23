Co-workers ‘likely saved her life’ after woman rolled truck into tall brush

by Neil Fischer

Benton County Fire District 6

BENTON CO., Wash. — A woman was transported via LifeFlight to Kadlec in Richland after a serious-injury rollover crash in Benton County early Thursday morning.

Benton County Fire District 6 Chief Rolland Watt told KAPP-KVEW they responded to the crash around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Chief Watt says the woman’s truck rolled around 100 to 150 feet off of State Route 221 near milepost two.

When first responders arrived to the scene, the woman’s truck was in brush five feet high.

First responders had to extract the woman from the totaled truck to transport her to Kadlec, according to Chief Watt.

Chief Watt told KAPP-KVEW that the woman’s co-workers were driving behind her at the time of the crash and likely saved her life.

Chief Watt says without the co-workers witnessing the crash, it would’ve been difficult to locate the woman’s truck.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

