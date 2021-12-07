CodeRED mass notification routine test scheduled for Wednesday

by Margo Cady

PASCO/RICHLAND, Wash. — Citizens across Benton and Franklin counties may receive a notification from the CodeRED Mass Notification System on Wednesday.

The messages are sent to those who have chosen to “opt-in” to the mass notification system. Messages will be sent through voice, text, or email.

Messages are available in four languages locally: English, Spanish, Russian, or Chinese. You can also receive a notification via the Telecommunication Device for the Deaf (TDD).

Participants can choose their preferred communication language when they set up CodeRED through their county’s Emergency Management Website. For Benton County residents, click here. For Franklin County residents, click here.

The test is scheduled for Wednesday, December 8th at 4:45 p.m.

Citizens with questions about the test can call their local emergency management office.

Benton County Emergency Management: (509) 628-2600

Franklin County Emergency Management: (509) 545-3546

