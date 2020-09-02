Coeur d’Alene boy mows 50 lawns for elderly and disabled community members

Credit: Raising Men Lawn Care Service

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — A little boy from Coeur d’Alene is being recognized for mowing 50 lawns for community members in need, free of charge.

Raising Men Lawn Care Service was started by a man in Huntsville, Alabama.

“I was leaving school one day and I came across this elderly man mowing his lawn, and it looked like he was struggling, so I pulled over and helped him out,” said Rodney Smith Jr., in a video posted to Facebook.

Smith didn’t stop there. What started out as a goal of 40 lawns, quickly spread to 100 and that’s when Smith says he came up with the idea for Raising Men Lawn Care.

Smith founded the service that has since enlisted the help of kids nationwide, including one right in Coeur d’Alene.

Dallas completed the ‘50 Yard Challenge’ by mowing 50 lawns for the elderly, disabled, veterans, and single parents in Coeur d’Alene.

His advice for other kids completing the challenge? Work hard, and don’t give up.