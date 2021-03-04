Coeur d’Alene Public Schools to move students to five days a week

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Students in Coeur d’Alene will soon be walking school hallways five days a week.

Last Thursday, the Coeur d’Alene school board voted to move students at every grade level to five days of in-person learning.

RELATED: Connell superintendent becomes bus driver to help students and co-workers

Supervisor of School Health Services, Nichole Piekarski says school nurses have been critical in tracking and analyzing COVID data during this pandemic.

It’s the summaries from that data provided to the district that help make the decision to move forward or backward in reopening.

RELATED: Washington educators are now eligible to be vaccinated

Coeur d’Alene students will soon be walking the halls five days a week! The school district is moving students back to full in-person learning next month. More on the decision and how the district will handle the transition on #GMNW! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/Of1XtSRsHQ — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 4, 2021

Piekarski says over the course of the school year, COVID trends in Coeur d’Alene classrooms mirrored what was being seen out in the community, and right now, they’re seeing a down trend in cases.

While the district isn’t declaring the ‘green’ or ‘slight risk’ category quite yet, it will be transitioning all grade levels to full-time in-person learning after spring break.

The district is hoping to reach that category by the end of the school year.

If cases do rise again, it will be dealt with on a campus-by-campus basis.

RELATED: ‘This can be done safely’: Gov. Inslee advocates for more in-person learning during visit to Spokane

RELATED: Gov. Inslee signs graduation waiver measure for students during emergencies

“We do think it’s doable. Of course, we’re hopeful that our numbers will remain low and we know that we may need to individually address cases,” said Piekarski. “So if one school has more cases, if there is an outbreak, if there’s in-school transmission, we will have to address that on an individual level.”

When asked how guidelines might change, she says there will be an increased focus on masking and social distancing students where they can.

Piekarski also encourages it more than ever outside of the classroom.

RELATED: Bill advanced to ban Native American mascots at schools

RELATED: College Place school board approves $1.6 million land purchase for future school

“I think COVID fatigue is real, but now is not the time to let up. We want to prevent another surge in our community, especially when we’re looking at the variants and wearing masks in schools keeps our schools open,” she said.

Coeur d’Alene Public Schools is also stressing you keep your student at home if they have a runny nose, cough or fever.

If your student is exposed to someone who has COVID, contact their school nurse for guidance on when it’s okay for them to return.

RELATED: Coeur d’Alene School District to bring back in-person learning five days a week

WA COLLEGE NEWS

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.