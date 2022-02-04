Cold and cloudy today, sunshine and warmer temperatures return this weekend! -Briana

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Washington Cascades Friday for mountain snow between 1pm and 10pm.

by Briana Bermensolo

TRI-CITIES, WA– Another cold and cloudy forecast for your Friday, with mountain snow on the way tonight!

If your travel plans take you over the Washington Cascades, plan on encountering snowy conditions after 1pm. A Winter Weather Advisory for the higher terrain will go into effect then and continue until 10pm.

Mostly dry conditions will persist across the valleys of the Mid-Columbia. Clouds should clear overnight. Mostly sunny and gorgeous Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Cooler and partly sunny on Sunday, highs in the low 40s.

