COLD CONTINUES: Wind chills in the single digits, more snow on the way -Briana

TRI-CITIES–Expect snow and ice for the Tuesday morning drive!

Temperatures are much colder to start the week in Eastern Washington and Oregon with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. Overnight lows and morning temperatures will be in the single digits and teens for the next few days. Wind chills, or “feels-like temperatures,” have dropped below zero in some neighborhoods to the north Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the Mid-Columbia Basin:

With the extreme cold…frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through the week leading to wintry travel conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 10PM tonight. 1-3″ of new snow is possible overnight, with another round on the way Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY... Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon-Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Boardman, Hermiston, Ione, Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 327 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021 * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations one to three inches with heaviest snow south of the Tri-Cities. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon- Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Heppner, Condon, Fossil, Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 327 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021 * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with heaviest snow south of Dayton. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

