Cold mornings, mild afternoons this week, with a little rain in the mix mid-week

A chilly start to your Monday morning, with colder temperatures on the way tonight.
by Briana Bermensolo
FREEZE

 

Happy Monday!

A mild afternoon in store, with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds today.

We’re tracking sub-freezing temperatures in the Mid-Columbia Basin on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The Freeze Warning goes into effect 3am Tuesday and continues until 9am Tuesday.

