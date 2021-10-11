Cold mornings, mild afternoons this week, with a little rain in the mix mid-week
A chilly start to your Monday morning, with colder temperatures on the way tonight.
Happy Monday!
A mild afternoon in store, with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds today.
We’re tracking sub-freezing temperatures in the Mid-Columbia Basin on Monday night and Tuesday morning.
