Cold Snap Continues: Below-freezing temperatures continue today with plenty of sunshine, chance of snow overnight -Briana

TRI-CITIES– The cold snap continues! Wind chills at sunrise were either close to zero or below zero in Yakima, Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Pendleton. Clear skies and cold across Eastern Washington and Oregon. Very sunny, but very cold for the morning dive! Highs only right around freezing this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine during the day time hours. A chance of snow tonight through early tomorrow morning in the lower elevations and the mountains. Otherwise, mostly dry Thursday. Sunshine for Friday. A gradual warm-up through the weekend and the start of next week.