COLD SNAP: Prepare for dangerously colder temperatures across the Mid-Columbia early this week-Briana

TRI-CITIES–Temperatures are much colder to start the week in Eastern Washington and Oregon with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. Overnight lows and morning temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills, or “feels-like temperatures” have dropped below zero in some neighborhoods to the north Monday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the Mid-Columbia Basin:

With the extreme cold…frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through the week leading to wintry travel conditions.

RELATED: Snow falls in Seattle, Portland during rare cold snap

RELATED: ‘Slow down:’ WSP offers tips to drive safely in winter road conditions