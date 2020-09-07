‘Cold Springs Fire’ burning in Okanogan, Douglas counties forcing evacuations
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – A new wildfire burning in Okanogan and Douglas counties is forcing people to flee their homes.
The fire was initially being called the “Cold Springs Fire” and the “Road 28 Fire.” Douglas County officials say it’s been renamed to the “Cold Springs Canyon Fire/Pearl Hill Fire.”
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the fire had already burned 9,000 acres as of early Monday morning.
The fire started on the Colville Indian Reservation and moved across the Columbia River, officials say. State mobilization was approved Monday morning.
Here is an interactive map showing the latest evacuation warnings in Okanogan County.
In Douglas County, the sheriff’s office is tweeting evacuation notices. They say that as of Monday morning, the entire town of Mansfield is under a Level 3 (leave now) evacuation notice, but because all routes out of town are unsafe due to visibility issues residents are being asked to shelter in place or use an emergency shelter at the Mansfield School gym:
#ColdSpringsCanyonPearlHillFireUpdate: Level 3 Evacuation Notices issued for Mansfield. All routes out of town are unsafe for use due to extreme visibility conditions. Residents asked to securely shelter in place if possible or use emergency shelter at the Mansfield School gym.
— Douglas County Sheriffs Office – WA (@DoCoSheriffWA) September 7, 2020
The Red Cross is available to help families who are evacuating. A helpline has been established and can be reached by calling 509-670-5331.
9/7/20, 6:50 a.m. – Red Cross assistance available for #ColdSpringsFire evacuees. Call 509-670-5331.
— Red Cross NW (@RedCrossNW) September 7, 2020
Officials are going door to door to tell people to evacuate but they say you should be aware of your surroundings and leave if your home is threatened, even if you don’t get a knock at the door.
#Breaking – Expect road closures due to a brush fire on SR17 Between Bridgeport Hill RD MP133 & Road K NE MP126; moving south to SR172 and east towards SR174 Leahy Junction. WSP assisting with Level 3 evacuations in the area. @WSDOT_East
— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) September 7, 2020
High winds are expected to continue and increase throughout the morning.
Ash and smoke has been seen in surrounding areas, including the Tri-Cities.
It’s an ashy start in some areas! This photo was taken this morning in Kennewick by Krista Siemion. There are a few…
Posted by Monica Petruzzelli KAPP KVEW on Monday, September 7, 2020
Where to find official information:
WEB PAGE www.okanoganDEM.org
FACEBOOK www.facebook.com/Okanogan.County.Emergency.Management
DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF: www.facebook.com/DouglasCountySheriffsOfficeWA