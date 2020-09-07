‘Cold Springs Fire’ burning in Okanogan, Douglas counties forcing evacuations

Here is an interactive map showing the latest evacuation warnings in Okanogan County.

In Douglas County, the sheriff’s office is tweeting evacuation notices. They say that as of Monday morning, the entire town of Mansfield is under a Level 3 (leave now) evacuation notice, but because all routes out of town are unsafe due to visibility issues residents are being asked to shelter in place or use an emergency shelter at the Mansfield School gym:

#ColdSpringsCanyonPearlHillFireUpdate: Level 3 Evacuation Notices issued for Mansfield. All routes out of town are unsafe for use due to extreme visibility conditions. Residents asked to securely shelter in place if possible or use emergency shelter at the Mansfield School gym. — Douglas County Sheriffs Office – WA (@DoCoSheriffWA) September 7, 2020

The Red Cross is available to help families who are evacuating. A helpline has been established and can be reached by calling 509-670-5331.

9/7/20, 6:50 a.m. – Red Cross assistance available for #ColdSpringsFire evacuees. Call 509-670-5331. — Red Cross NW (@RedCrossNW) September 7, 2020

Officials are going door to door to tell people to evacuate but they say you should be aware of your surroundings and leave if your home is threatened, even if you don’t get a knock at the door.