Cold Today! Sub-freezing temperatures and gusty winds will continue through mid-week -Briana

TRI-CITIES–Bitterly cold temperatures across the map this morning! The Tri-Cities and Yakima have been experiencing sub-zero wind chills this morning.

“Feels like” temperatures are running 20-30 degrees below normal when you factor in the gusty winds from the north. Blustery conditions will continue today and tomorrow.

The coldest mornings of the week will be today-Thursday morning. Wind chills will drop below zero across the Mid-Columbia Wednesday morning. Gradual warm-up back to average high temperatures through the weekend and 50s return next Monday.