Cold Today! Sub-freezing temperatures and gusty winds will continue through mid-week -Briana

The coldest mornings of the week will be today-Thursday morning. Wind chills will drop below zero across the Mid-Columbia Wednesday morning.
Briana Bermensolo,
Posted:
Updated:
by Briana Bermensolo

TRI-CITIES–Bitterly cold temperatures across the map this morning! The Tri-Cities and Yakima have been experiencing sub-zero wind chills this morning.

“Feels like” temperatures are running 20-30 degrees below normal when you factor in the gusty winds from the north. Blustery conditions will continue today and tomorrow.

The coldest mornings of the week will be today-Thursday morning. Wind chills will drop below zero across the Mid-Columbia Wednesday morning. Gradual warm-up back to average high temperatures through the weekend and 50s return next Monday.

Trend

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip