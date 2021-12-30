College Place culprit eluded police, kidnapped woman, stole personal belongings and carried Fentanyl pills

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A familiar suspect was finally brought into police custody in College Place after eluding arrest numerous times in connection with a drive-by shooting, several vehicle prowls, thefts, and possession of highly-addictive ‘mexi’ pills.

According to the Walla Walla Police Department, officers spotted 33-year-old Skyler Glasby in the passenger’s seat of a car on Taumarson Road, around 09:41 a.m. on December 29.

They attempted to make a traffic stop to speak with the suspect, but a female driver sped off in the direction of College Place.

READ: Burbank man passed out in stolen pickup truck, knocked an officer over to elude arrest

Due to new policing restrictions implemented by the WA state legislature, officers decided not to pursue. However, they spotted the car later in the day in College Place and cornered it in a dead-end. Glasby allegedly jumped out of the car and ran away on foot, leaving the driver alone in the vehicle.

She was identified as 28-year-old Heather Barnes of College Place and arrested for her connection with the suspect. After speaking with Barnes, authorities established probable cause on Glasby for kidnapping.

For the third time that day, Glasby was spotted by police at a residence in the area and was finally arrested without incident. During the arrest, officers found 71 blue Fentanyl pills on his person.

RELATED: 13-year-old Kennewick girl safe, New Mexico man facing multiple charges including kidnapping

Other Walla Walla police investigators searched the car and recovered a variety of stolen items including a wallet, credit cards, social security cards, and IDs of vehicle prowl victims around College Place.

Glasby was brought to the Walla Walla County Jail, where he was booked on a plethora of charges, warrants, and investigative holds. He faces charges of obstructing law enforcement, kidnapping in the first degree, and six counts of stolen property in the second degree as a result of his arrest.

Additionally, Walla Walla police detectives have established probable cause on Glasby for a drive-by shooting the night prior. HE also had three outstanding warrants for eluding police and driving with a suspended license.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Hourslong SWAT standoff falls short as Pasco narcotics suspect remains at large

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.