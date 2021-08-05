COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — A region SWAT team assisted with the Thursday morning arrest of three separate suspects connected with a violent kidnapping and assault in the area. One unnamed suspect remains at large.

According to a press release issued by the College Place Police Department, the Walla Walla Regional SWAT Team was deployed to assist with the arrest of two College Place residents on the morning of August 5.

With a proper search warrant, these teams approached a residence on the 200-block of SE 11th St and arrested two suspects: 28-year-old Billyjo Dynes and 42-year-old Brian Rosenkranz. They accounted for only half of the suspects connected to the robbery, assault, kidnapping, and harassment claims.

CPPD officers arrested a third suspect, 32-year-old Arthur Waldon, at another residence on the 1000-block of Puff Ln in connection with the crimes. An active warrant is out for the arrest of a fourth suspect who has not yet been identified publically.

Authorities searched the residences and cars of the three suspects to recover evidence linking the trio to violent crimes committed against two Walla Walla residents.

The foursome is accused of holding the residents captive for several hours; threatening them with guns and assaulting them in the process. After several hours of holding these victims against their will, the four suspects allegedly dropped the victims off in separate remote locations in Walla Walla County.

All three of the suspects in custody were booked into the Walla Walla Correctional Facility pending arraignment, per CPPD.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

