College Place Police are looking for the Gamestop armed robber
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — College Place Police Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, February 15th at Gamestop (1605 SE Meadowbrook Blvd., College Place).
Police said the suspect placed a gun on the counter and told the clerk to hand over the money. “The store clerk emptied the register and reported seeing the suspect leave the store on foot, headed north in the parking lot,” according to the College Place Police Department. Police did not report how much money was stolen.
With the help of the store clerk and surveillance footage, police have a suspect description:
- White man
- About 5’8″ – 5’9″
- Approximately 25 years of age
- He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki-colored pants, a black stocking cap, and a black bandana as a mask.
If you have any additional information or an anonymous tip, please contact the College Place Police Department at 509-394-8550 and use reference case #2022-937.
