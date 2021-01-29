College Place police find stolen handguns hidden in dog food, salt

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. – A man suspected of threatening to shoot his ex-wife has been arrested in College Place after he tried to bury evidence in unusual hiding places.

According to the College Place Police Department, on Thursday afternoon just before 2 p.m., officers were called to investigate a fight involving a gun in the 800 block of SW Bade Avenue.

The 38-year-old woman who called 911 told dispatchers that she was having an argument with her ex-husband when he armed himself with a firearm.

When police arrived, they made contact with the woman and the suspect, who they identified as 35-year-old Frank P. Tamayo.

Tamayo was unarmed upon their arrival, but his ex-wife told police he was trying to hide the gun inside.

“Tamayo told officers on scene that there was no firearm inside of the residence and that female was making false statements in an attempt to get him in trouble,” the department explained in a press release.

Officers were let inside to search and located a .22 caliber pistol buried in a 5-gallon bucket of salt in the kitchen, and a silver and black .9mm pistol buried in a bag of dog food located in living room.

Investigators discovered that both firearms were reported as stolen out of different counties.

Tamayo was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail for possession of a stolen firearm, weapons violations, unlawful possession of firearms, and exhibiting the firearm with intent to intimidate.

Tamayo has previously been convicted of unlawful firearm possession.

