College Place Public Schools finalize purchase of 40 acres for future school campus

by Dylan Carter

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — After several months of planning, the College Place Public Schools Board has purchased nearly 40 acres of land to be the future site of a public school campus. The purchase, which was officially announced on July 29, cost the school board $1.6 million.

According to a news release by College Place Public Schools (CPPS), the district has been saving for this purchase over several years. With that being the case, there will be no additional cost to local taxpayers or citizens for this investment.

Additionally, city officials are working on a sewer project to improve infrastructure for future homes and businesses in the region. This initiative, which is part of the city’s “FY 2020 to 2025 Capital Facility Plan,” will bring a new sewer pipeline to the sewer lift station that will serve future construction in that region.

This played a significant factor in the school board’s decision to purchase these 40 acres of land in the middle of the growth plan. With improved infrastructure and the hope of increased residences and business in the area, this new school is expected to be part of an ongoing effort to build up the community.

CPPS officials expect the new school to be “on the horizon in the next six to ten years.” They aren’t quite sure which type of school or what facilities they will build, the school board is analyzing how these new facilities will serve the K-12 grade system.

“The current and past Board of Directors have worked extremely hard to be excellent caretakers of public funds,” CPPS Superintendent Jim Fry said. “This allows us to purchase this land to support our growth without any new taxes. All of the new construction that is set to explode west of College Avenue will come right to the doorstep of our new school. We could not ask for a better situation to prepare for the future of College Place and College Place Public Schools.”

As of now, College Place Public Schools is working to pay off the bond that added Davis Elementary and College Place High School to the community; as well as renovations to Sager Middle School. CPPS has roughly 11 years to finish paying off the bond.

