College Place school board approves $1.6 million land purchase for future school

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. – The College Place School Board has decided to move forward with buying forty acres of land to build a future school.

According to the College Place School District, school board members unanimously agreed Tuesday night to spend $1.6 million to purchase the land.

In a news release, the school district said that the board had been saving funds “for some time” while they worked on finding a suitable location, and assured that the purchase of the land “and all the associated costs” will be paid with those saving and won’t raise local taxes.

According to the city, College Place’s population is growing. As a result, they say school enrollment is going up too, by nearly 6% over each of the past seven years.

We have continued to see the growth in College Place because it is a very desirable location to live and raise a family. I am appreciative to the board for their diligent work in their planning for this growth and their prudence with state and local dollars to enable us to make this purchase without increasing local taxes. We will be positioned to be right in the middle of an area of significant growth with a beautiful new school in the future,” said Superintendent Jim Fry said.

The land for the school is about a half mile southeast of the district’s current high school, middle school and district office site. It’s currently farmland, and will be used by the district as sports fields until the district is ready to start construction.

The district expects the process for a new school proposal to take between six and ten years.

“We have already added six new classrooms at Davis Elementary this year to support our enrollment growth and this land will give us some certainty for our long term planning. The growth will continue to come and we have been excellent caretakers of public funds and will continue to make sure we are doing the very best for the children and community of College Place,” said CPPS Board Chair Mandy Thompson.