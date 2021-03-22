Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

The Associated Press by The Associated Press

David Zalubowski Police outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket Monday.

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Police in Boulder tweeted Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in Boulder, home to the University of Colorado about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

RELATED: Biden plans to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada

Officers had their guns drawn, and some windows at the front of the store were broken. Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that “you need to surrender.” They said to come out with hands up and unarmed.

A man who said he was shopping at the store told KCNC-TV that he heard a loud bang, then heard another, and by the third, everyone was running. He said they ran to the back of the store, found the employee area and workers told them how to escape. He said they walked single file, with their arms on the backs of those in front of them.

TV footage showed an ambulance has pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs. Officers helped some people out of the store to safety.

RELATED: SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted that he’s “closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy.”

Kevin Daly, owner of Under the Sun Eatery and Pizzeria Restaurant a block or so from the supermarket, said he was in his shop when he saw police cars arriving and shoppers running from the grocery store. He said he took in several people to keep them warm, and others boarded a bus provided by Boulder police and were taken away.

RELATED: Donald Trump is creating his own social media network that will go live in a few months

RELATED: One suspect dead, two victims injured in officer-involved shooting in Seattle’s Central District

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.