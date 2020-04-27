Columbia Basin College and STCU partner to raise emergency funds for students during COVID-19

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

PASCO, Wash. — Columbia Basin College has launched a campaign to raise funds for students who are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

CBC has partnered with STCU to create the CBC Cares Emergency Fund. STCU will match all donations up to $25,000 through June 1.

“We hear from students daily who have lost their jobs, are struggling with childcare or are uncertain of how they will pay next month’s rent,” said Dr. Rebekah Woods, CBC president. “Many are one class or quarter from reaching their educational dreams, and they are now facing the difficult decision between paying for basic needs or continuing their education.”

Dr. Woods said applications to their Student Emergency Fund have dramatically increased over the past month, and they expect that number to rise significantly in the months ahead.

Donations can be made online through the CBC Cares Emergency Fund campaign website.

