Columbia Basin College to lift indoor mask mandate following Gov. Inslee’s announcement

PASCO, Wash. — Columbia Basin College (CBC) is one of the many schools lifting mask mandates following Governor Inslee’s recent announcement.

According to a news release, “CBC fully expects to lift its indoor masking requirement on Monday, March 21, 2022.”

Until then, masks and facial coverings must be properly worn indoors on campus.

Jay Frank, a CBC spokesperson, said they’re “excited about what this says for the students out there who put their education on hold.”

“This may be a signal to them and a reminder that each day that you let go by where you don’t come back to education, it might get more and more challenging to make that return,” Frank said.

Frank added that the school’s priority is their students so they’re focusing efforts on making everyone feel “safe and welcomed regardless of someone’s decision to wear a mask or not.”

“It is also possible masks may be required for unvaccinated students and/or employees with religious or medical exemptions after March 21; however, we expect clarification on this from the governor’s office in the weeks ahead,” the news release said.

CBC is still requiring on-campus students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Students who do not want to be vaccinated can attend college online.

However, regardless of vaccine status, students need to notify the school before signing up for classes.

“This is the first quarter where if a student hasn’t gone through the process of attesting and telling us that they’ve been vaccinated that they are getting blocked from actually registering for spring quarter,” Frank said.

CBC is hosting another free vaccine clinic open to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees can either get their initial shot or receive a booster. Those getting the vaccine will receive a $50 dollar gift card courtesy of the Washington State Department of Health.

There will be another clinic three weeks later on March 16 to allow participants enough time for their second dose to be considered fully vaccinated for the spring quarter.

