Columbia Center Mall closing in response to coronavirus

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Columbia Center Mall will be closed until March 29 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Simon Property Group, the mall’s owner.

The closure begins Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

