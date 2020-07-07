Columbia Center Mall reopens in Kennewick

Reopening with safety, health precautions

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover

The Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick opens Tuesday at 11 am to the public.

The mall has enhanced safety protocols in place for shoppers and the businesses inside. Shops are expected to adhere to the same policies.

“The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” said Barbara Johnson, General Manager at Columbia Center. “We also recognize that individuals and families in our community are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives.”

The mall put these safety protocols in place:

Enhanced sanitation and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins and door knobs.

Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices

Staff encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.

Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene.

Employee health screening to ensure that employees do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

Frequent hand-washing protocols for employees and personal protective equipment offered.

Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas and strollers, as well as coordinated traffic flow with traffic signage and distance markers.

