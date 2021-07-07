Columbia Park Fire: Plumes of smoke spotted at Highway 240 near golf course

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A fire has ignited near Columbia Park at Edison Street in Kennewick on Wednesday morning with firefighters and emergency first responders from throughout the area reporting to the scene.

KAPP-KVEW’s Margo Cady confirms that pedestrians are being evacuated from the park as fire crews work to locate the source of the fire and contain it before it can spread any further.

BREAKING: Firefighters and Emergency First Responders are at Columbia Park off of WA-240 in Kennewick for a large, smokey fire. Be careful if you plan on commuting through the area as fire crews evacuate pedestrians from the park. pic.twitter.com/kdod2HNDnw — KAPP-KVEW (@KAPPKVEW) July 7, 2021

Large plumes of smoke can be seen from WA Highway 240 as the fire is somewhere in between the park itself and the roadway. If you are commuting through the area, be careful as high winds threaten to push the smoke into the roadway, which will cause poor visibility on the busy highway.

Crews from the Kennewick Fire Department are on the scene tending to the fire with backup headed their way.

This is a breaking news story. Updates and follow-ups will come as further information is confirmed by fire and traffic officials in the region.

