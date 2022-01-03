Columbia River Gorge blanketed by snow, closing I-84 from Troutdale to Hood River

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: ODOT, Twitter

Image credit: ODOT, Twitter

Image credit: ODOT, Twitter

Image credit: ODOT, Twitter







HOOD RIVER, Ore. — If you were planning on driving through the Columbia River Gorge on Monday, it’s probably time to change course. Heavy snowfall has covered the region, closing I-84 in both directions from Troutdale to Hood River.

Whiteout conditions forced drivers off the road overnight Sunday into Monday morning, according to the Oregon Dept. of Transportation (ODOT). Severe weather caused a handful of crashes and spinouts along I-84, which forced transportation officials to shut down the roadway.

RELATED: “I had no idea it was coming”: ODOT employee recalls tree toppling onto his car

They expect this to be a lengthy closure, meaning drivers planning to travel from Southeast Washington and/or Northeast Oregon to the Portland metro area on Monday may be out of luck.

Please be advised that I-84 remains open from The Dalles to Echo, OR, but that doesn’t mean it’s safe. Drivers should anticipate harsh winter weather conditions if they intend to commute through the Columbia River Gorge.

Check https://t.co/JRBPIyxfPz before leaving the house.

I-84 is closed in both directions from Troutdale to The Dalles also High Wind Warning & closures from Pendleton to Ontario.

We thought it was bad, but then this. OSP La Grande Office parking lot. pic.twitter.com/IMOiURkDmG — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) January 3, 2022

RELATED: Major mountain pass closures, snow/high winds continue Monday across WA, OR

Plus, I-84 remains closed east of Echo to Ontario, OR due to severe weather.

Separate crashes have been recorded by ODOT’s Trip Check system along I-84 on the remaining stretch of the Gorge, causing some minor delays.

⚠️WARNING⚠️ Avalanche danger remains HIGH throughout the Cascades. Avoid travel in or below avalanche terrain. Visit https://t.co/57kpwedKUW for daily avalanche forecasts before heading into these areas. pic.twitter.com/E6urUbV7Ut — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) January 3, 2022

You should check updates on travel for your commute by visiting TripCheck online. If you’d prefer to call, you can dial 511 or 1-800-977-6368 if you are an Oregon resident. For those living outside of Oregon, you may call 503-588-2941.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

PREVIOUS: Winter weather closes I-84 westbound from Baker City to Pendleton

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.