Coming home: Former Husky, Seahawk Jermaine Kearse joins UW football staff

Six weeks after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Lakewood native Jermaine Kearse is going back to where it all started.

The former Husky and Seahawk will join the UW football staff as a program assistant, the UW Football announced on Twitter.

Kearse was a standout in his four seasons with the Huskies with 180 catches, 2,871 receiving yards and 30 total touchdowns. He’s one of the top receivers in Washington football’s history.

As a Seahawk, his fourth-quarter touchdown catch in the 2013 NFC championship game provided the winning points in Seattle’s 23-17 victory over San Francisco. Kearse added another TD reception in Seattle’s Super Bowl win over Denver two weeks later.

His best season with the Seahawks came in 2015 when he had 49 catches for 685 yards and five touchdowns.

Kearse went on to play for the Jets and the Lions.

He broke his leg during week 1 of preseason last year and was put on IR.

