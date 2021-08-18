Commander Jon Law officially named Acting Sheriff of Benton County

Jon Law, Benton County Sheriff's Office

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Tuesday morning, the Benton County Board of Commissioners officially appointed Commander Jon Law as the Acting Sheriff of Benton County, WA. This appointment is effective immediately, according to county officials.

Per the Board of Commissioners, Law has been a part of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office team for more than 17 years. He began as a Road Deputy in February 2003 and has since worked his way up the ranks to the Commander position.

Law’s appointment only serves in an interim capacity. He was selected from a list of eligible candidates that was provided by the Benton County Republican Party.

Law will serve as the acting sheriff until a new Benton County Sheriff is appointed in the 2021 General Election in November. He will remain in office until the end of 2022. The next sheriff will take office for the first time on January 1, 2023.

Tri-Cities voters overwhelmingly decided to recall Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, who was accused of forcing his wife to go back on claims of domestic abuse within their relationship.

The decision was formally announced after a special meeting of the county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

