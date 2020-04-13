Comment period on Columbia River System Operations draft EIS closes Monday

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

PORTLAND, Ore. — The comment period for the draft Columbia River System Operations Environmental Impact Statement comes to end on Monday.

The report was conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration and released in February. It ultimately rejected the idea of removing the four lower Snake River dams.

The draft EIS was the result of more than three years of regional collaboration between the lead federal agencies and more than 30 entities from across the region, consisting of tribes, federal agencies, and state and local governments.

The final EIS is expected to be released this summer, followed by a Record of Decision in the fall.

To submit a comment online, click here.

