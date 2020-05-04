Communities in Schools moves “Spring into Action” fundraiser online to help local students

RICHLAND, Wash. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Communities in Schools for Benton and Franklin counties is moving their annual Spring into Action Breakfast fundraiser online.

Communities in Schools works directly with 26 schools in Benton and Franklin Counties to support and empower students to stay in school despite barriers like homelessness, bullying, emotional trauma, and learning disabilities.

This year, the coronavirus is bringing additional obstacles like educational and systemic inequities, food insecurity, domestic violence and less access to physical and mental health resources.

To continue to support local students, they are hosting their “Spring into Action” fundraiser virtually. Throughout the month of May, they will be collecting donations of any amount to go towards providing food assistance, social and emotional support, resources for online learning and emergency relief funding for students and their families during COVID-19.

Every $1 donated creates $11.60 of economic benefits for our community. Their current goal is to reach $30,000.

If you’d like to donate to Communities in Schools for Benton and Franklin Counties, text “Allin1” to 71777 or click, here.

